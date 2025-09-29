Wales PDRL edge Team Colostomy before early abandonment

WALES PDRL 10 TEAM COLOSTOMY 4

IAN GOLDEN, The Gnoll, Sunday

WALES prevailed in a fixture which opened on a nine-a-side basis but which was abandoned early in the second period when the visitors were, through injuries, reduced to only six fit players.

Stuart Newton crossed for Wales in the third minute, Team Colostomy immediately levelling through Stephen Woods, with Scott Jones’ conversion attempt rebounding off an upright.

The scoring closed on ten minutes, when Wales’ Paul Jones improved Dylan Hughes’ try, play being brought to a close after 20 minutes, when a fourth TC player was unable to continue.

WALES: Rhod Davies (Warrington Wolves), Dylan Gimber (Torfaen Tigers), Stewart Newton (unattached), Paul Jones (Salford Red Devils), Dylan Hughes (Leeds Rhinos), Jon Tranter (Castleford Tigers), Matt Turner (Warrington Rovers), Chris Spriggs, Matt James (unattached). Subs: David Jones (Wakefield Trinity), Ieuan Griffiths (Rhondda Outlaws), Sam Bowditch (Torfaen Tigers)

TEAM COLOSTOMY: Tyma Rowland, Stephen Woods, Scott Jones, Lee Forbes, Oliver Landale, Graham Wells, Kyle Bonsor, Jake Forbes, Tim Cree. Sub: Kevin Dunn

Referee: John Brewer