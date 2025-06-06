Rochdale Hornets sign Jack Miller in Keighley Cougars swap deal

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed halfback Jack Miller from Keighley Cougars for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old has been a Cougar Park favourite over two club spells, winning the League One Player of the Year award in their title-winning 2022 season and being the division’s top points-scorer last year.

He has joined Rochdale in a swap deal with hooker Oli Burton, who only moved to the Hornets from Batley Bulldogs ahead of this season and has signed a deal for the rest of 2025 with Keighley.

Rochdale coach Gary Thornton said: “Jack is a proven halfback with loads of experience, and will be a huge addition to our group.”

“His kicking game and organisational skills will complement our pivots, and it’s a great signing for us as a club.”