Lance Todd Trophy voting breakdown as Marc Sneyd praised in defeat

MARC SNEYD was a decisive winner of the Lance Todd Trophy despite being on the losing side in the Challenge Cup final.

The halfback’s inspired display got Warrington Wolves within three minutes of beating Hull KR – only for a late try to see them pipped.

Sneyd won the award for player of the match for the third time in his career, having also done so in Hull FC’s successes of 2016 and 2017.

He now jointly holds the record with Sean Long, who won the Lance Todd Trophy in 2001, 2004 and 2006 with St Helens.

Only two players received votes from the members of the media who decide the prize.

Sneyd claimed 31 votes while Mikey Lewis – who kicked Hull KR’s match-winning conversion – received the other six of 37 cast.

Warrington coach Sam Burgess said: “I knew all week he’d be good – he just turned into a different bloke. He knows how to manage a game.”

Opposing coach Willie Peters also hailed Sneyd’s performance, saying: “He was exceptional today with his kicking game.”