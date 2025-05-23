John Cartwright lauds spine duo after ‘clinical’ Hull FC win

JOHN CARTWRIGHT hailed two of his spine players for their performances in Hull FC’s 26-12 win at Leigh Leopards.

Aidan Sezer bossed proceedings on the captain’s 250th career appearance while fullback Will Pryce also impressed the coach.

“I thought the first 15 minutes were a real arm wrestle and they probably had the better of us,” said Cartwright.

“We were kicking from deep in our half but we didn’t panic, we stuck at it and we got a bit of decent ball.

“Then Sezer was at his very best, in his 250th, and Will Pryce had probably one of his best games for the club.

“Cade Cust did a great job while he was out there. Amir Bourouh set it off from dummy-half, and we just looked really slick.

“It’s a physical game, there’s blokes in your face and good defensive sides. So, to be able to go out and complete like they did and attack the way they did, it was good to see that.

“I know we’re capable of it and it’s not always possible to do every time we go out and play, but tonight was nice and clinical.”

They banked all their points in the first half, facing a different challenge in the second as John Asiata (hamstring) joined Cust (hip) on the sideline.

“You can lose one ball player and you can cover it, but to lose two is really tough, especially someone as dominant as Johnny,” said Cartwright.

“If we had been able to keep Pricey and Cade and Sez(er) together it wouldn’t have been such an issue, but to lose Cade and Johnny forced a major reshuffle with Zak (Hardaker) going to six.

“He hasn’t played a lot of that but did a great job for us.”