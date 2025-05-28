Leading rugby league agent names the Super League head coaches under pressure

LEADING rugby league agent Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK believes that as many as four Super League head coaches are under pressure.

With Steve McNamara given the axe by Catalans Dragons and a number of sides struggling for consistency for the 2025 campaign, pressure is already mounting on some head coaches.

One of those who has been talked about most is St Helens boss Paul Wellens, with speculation linking Samoa number one Ben Gardiner with the Merseyside club.

However, though Harrison acknowledged that Wellens is under pressure, he feels that the Saints legend must be given more time.

“Paul Wellens has got to be given a bit more time, he’s got the loyalty of Mike Rush (CEO),” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“They don’t want another Keiron Cunningham there. It destroyed him.

“Paul was never flamboyant as a player. He was about work rate, endeavour and honesty and I think he is the same as a coach.

“He doesn’t have the personality to come on and be like ‘bang, bang, bang’. He was never like that as a player.

“He just went about his business and he is probably under pressure but so are other coaches.”

Harrison also went on to talk about other coaches who are under pressure in Super League for one reason or another.

“There’s Danny McGuire at Castleford and I love him. There’s Brad Arthur, we’ve got the Perth speculation but Mal Meninga is now said to be the favourite.

“What if he has to come back and tell Leeds he wants the job? Have Leeds left the job open? I think they will have had talks with someone else.

“Luke Robinson, had a great win against Hull FC, but ten defeats.”