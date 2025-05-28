The new name in line for a future Castleford Tigers debut

IN recent seasons, Castleford Tigers have handed debuts to Fletcher Rooney, Akim Matvejev and Jenson Windley.

Now there appears to be a new cab off the rank with the name of Andy Djeukessi.

The teenager outside back was drafted into Castleford’s 21-man squad to play Leeds Rhinos at the weekend – and though he didn’t play, it was a sign that young players are rewarded for their hard training.

Castleford head coach Danny McGuire gave a bit of background on the outside back.

“We’ve got something in common as we are both East Leeds lads,” McGuire said.

“He’s been playing with the reserves and has been training with us for a little bit now.

“We added him to the squad because we’ve got a few bumps and bruises in the outside backs so we needed cover there.

“He got his first chance to be in the squad but he won’t play this week. That’s a good sign for a young player that they are doing something right and that there is a pathway for the younger players.

“He is big, athletic and can shift but he is still raw. He still needs to learn certain elements but he is a really good kid.”