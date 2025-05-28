State of Origin linked with sensational Wembley visit

THE much-revered State of Origin is being linked with a sensational visit to the 90,000-seater Wembley Stadium.

The Australian’s Andrew Webster has called for the NRL to approach the idea of taking the series to London.

Webster has also argued that Warrington owner and music promoter Simon Moran should be the first port of call given his success in bringing together the Ashes Test Series between England and Australia at the end of the year.

“If he can get Oasis back together, he can organise an Origin at Wembley in his lunch break,” Webster told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve spoken to English reporters over there, they reckon an Origin in Wembley would sell out for sure.

“With the NRL eyeing off a possible stake in the UK Super League, it would be a no-brainer. And it would help the game enormously over there.”