Six Again: Bolters for Shaun Wane’s England Ashes squad

THE Ashes might be on the way, but there is still a lot of league action to take place before the Australians arrive.

And that means more time for players to earn a place in Shaun Wane’s England squad.

Here are six players, not named in the initial 32-man squad, that could yet find themselves involved in one of this sport’s greatest rivalries come the autumn should their personal form continue.

JAKE CONNOR

WHEN Shaun Wane said he would select his England squad based on form, many assumed that Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor would surely be picked.

Top of the Man of Steel points table before the scores were hidden from public view after round 15, and leading the way in the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table as well, Connor is certainly playing some of the best rugby of his career right now. But he was overlooked. Will he continue to be so, or will his form in 2025 be rewarded with a first England/Great Britain call up since 2019?

UMYLA HANLEY

WHEN your father is one of the best players to ever play the game, there is always a certain level of expectancy to live up to his reputation.

But that is something Umyla Hanley, son of Ellery, seems to be relishing.

A proven try scorer with Leigh, the next step is surely to replicate that on the international front.

Will Herbie Farnworth’s injury give Hanley the chance to terrorise the Aussies like his dad so often did? He still has a couple of months to try and make that happen.

LEWIS MARTIN

HAVING only just turned 21, Hull FC’s Lewis Martin is already proving himself to be a star winger of the future.

After coming up through the ranks at the Black and Whites, Martin made his Super League debut in September 2023 and went on to score nine tries in 25 appearances the following season.

He has already surpassed that total this year and his speed, strength and evasiveness down the edge is always exciting to watch. If his scoring exploits continue it’s only a matter of time before he gets his first international cap.

JOE BURGESS

AT THE opposite end of the scale to Lewis Martin is 30-year-old Joe Burgess.

The former Wigan and Salford winger has not tasted international action since 2015, when he debuted against France and then played in two of the tests against New Zealand.

Could Burgess be a late replacement for the ruled-out Matty Ashton? If he continues as he has been he has every chance, As he does if his kick-chase partnership with Mikey Lewis continues to rack up the points.

MAX JOWITT

WAKEFIELD have really given themselves a fighting play-off chance following their return to Super League and Max Jowitt has been crucial to that at fullback.

He is one of the inform fullbacks in Super League this year, but was overlooked by Wane in favour of the tried and tested Jack Welsby, whi was out injured at thje time of selection.

The Saints star has since returned to the field, but any further setback could force Shaun Wane into a rethink, and Jowitt will surely be one to consider.

OLIVER WILSON

“He’s got qualities that you don’t often find on English middles, with a quick play the ball and a superb defender.”

That is what Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson said when Oliver Wilson signed a contract extension ahead of this season.

He is a consistent and powerful prop too that the Aussies could find hard to bring down.

At 25 his best years are still ahead of him, and many of those will be spent in an England shirt – but will that include an appearance in 2025.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)