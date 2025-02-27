League Express Podcast 78: Las Vegas predictions and impact

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast,Jake Kearnan and I are joined by Rugby League Journalist and Love Rugby League website founder James Gordon to preview this weekend’s Las Vegas fixtures.

We discuss the impact Vegas will have on Super League, the importance of continuing to invest in the fixture and we give our predictions.

We discuss Peter V’landys’ continued interest in buying the Super League and whether discussions might continue in Vegas. James discusses the Luke Littler effect and how the game should continue to use high profiles to advertise the sport while investing in growing the profiles of the players.

We also discuss the preponderance of short goal-line dropouts, Hull KR’s prospects this weekend without Mikey Lewis, St Helens’ attacking flair under Lee Briers and we give our Round 3 predictions.