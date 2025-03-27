Leigh Leopards have “a fair bit of money in the bank to spend” says head coach Adrian Lam

LEIGH LEOPARDS have “a fair bit of money in the bank to spend” according to head coach Adrian Lam.

Following the exit of prop forward Ben Nakubuwai last week, the Leopards also have a quota spot available with Lam continuing to hunt new blood.

In the past days and weeks, Leigh have been linked with Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald – who enjoyed a tremendous season with the Leopards in 2022 – whilst a search abroad might come to fruition.

That being said, Lam has revealed that nothing has progressed yet on the signing front – but the club will always be on the lookout.

“We’ve got a quota spot available now and a fair bit of money in the bank to spend,” Lam said.

“Nothing has progressed from that we are on the pulse every single day.

“When we find out anything you will know.”