Warrington Wolves unveil new badge for 150th anniversary

WARRINGTON WOLVES have unveiled a commemorative badge for their 150th anniversary.

The Super League club will wear the logo across their playing and training kits next year to celebrate their formation in 1876.

A range of other initiatives have also been announced, including the publication of three books by club historians.

The Wolves’ brick heritage wall will be extended, a series of exhibitions will showcase memorabilia, a digital archive will be launched and one of next season’s fixtures will have a heritage theme.