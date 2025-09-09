League One fixture abandoned early due to Workington Town head coach scare

GOOLE VIKINGS and Workington Town drew an early close to their respective League One seasons on Saturday after their game was abandoned after 64 minutes when Town coach Jonty Gorley fell ill and was taken to hospital, although he was later discharged.

It was a shock for the officials and fans of both sides, but there was great relief as Gorley’s condition turned out not to be as serious as first feared.

Both clubs put out statements after the event, with the Vikings saying on Sunday: “Workington head coach Jonty Gorley was taken ill during the second half and received immediate treatment from both clubs’ medical staff.

He was then transferred by ambulance to Scunthorpe Hospital for further assessment. We are pleased to report that Jonty has now been discharged and is back home in Cumbria with his family.

“Jonty is a popular figure within the game and well known to many of our staff. Everyone at Goole Vikings is buoyed by the positive news and sends him our very best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to both medical teams, our staff and management for their prompt and professional response, as well as the patience and understanding shown by players, supporters, and officials during a difficult situation. RL Cares were also on hand to support Jonty, his family, and both clubs.

“After consultation between the clubs, the RFL and the match officials, it was unanimously agreed that the game could not continue. The RFL Board will now determine the outcome of the fixture, which stood at 12-6 with 15 minutes remaining. Given the stage of the season with all matches now concluded, it is unlikely the game will be replayed. The Vikings will support whatever decision is taken.

“While it was not the season finale we anticipated, we thank everyone who joined us yesterday and all those who have backed us throughout our historic first campaign – which has provided many great moments and delivered professional sport for the town of Goole for the first time. We look forward with excitement to 2026.

“We congratulate Workington Town on a fantastic season and look forward to meeting them again next year.”

Workington had issued a statement the previous day, saying: “Head coach Jonty Gorley was taken ill at the game today and transferred to Scunthorpe General Hospital. His wife Marie travelled from Cumbria to be with him.

“We’re delighted and relieved to say that he has now been released and will travel home with Marie & our head physio.

“Thanks to Courtney Stephenson for providing the best of care and Helen McDowell for her assistance

“We’d like to thank the medical staff at Goole Vikings who were superb throughout.

“Thank you for the compassion and concern shown by the Goole staff and in particular Head Coach Scott Taylor.

“Also to Vicky Brown at No Name Travel who organised the car within minutes.

“Jonty thanks everyone for their kind messages and concern.

“We’ll give an update as soon as it is appropriate.”