Hunslet respond to Kyle Trout’s challenge

HUNSLET coach Kyle Trout challenged his players to show a big improvement over the closing stages of the campaign.

And they responded with a 30-20 victory at Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, ending a five-match winless run.

The 35-year-old team chief, who is in his first full season at the helm says he has reviewed his own work and that of his staff during the build-up to the disappointing 18-16 home defeat by Whitehaven.

And he told his team, some of whom he has engaged in “direct conversations”, to do the same – and to up their desire and attention to detail.

Speaking to the club’s media channel, former Super League forward Trout, assistant to Dean Muir before stepping to take the reins midway through last season, said: “There were too many errors, a lot of the situation we found ourselves in was self-inflicted and we got what we deserved.

“At the end of the game, we saw what the outcome meant to a group of individuals, and that’s the mentality we need, but at the moment, some people aren’t doing their jobs.”

The triumph over Dewsbury takes Hunslet, who have signed Sheffield forward Blake Broadbent on loan, to six wins from 21 league matches.

They host Keighley on Sunday, then play Sheffield away (when Broadbent is ineligible) and Rochdale at home, and Trout added: “We need some results – for the club moving forward and for the supporters.

“We haven’t looked connected for a few weeks now, and we need to see a bit more rugby IQ. When we get things right, we know our systems work.

“It’s about a bit of desire and showing some attention to the detail of what we work on in training.”