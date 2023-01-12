Lee Radford returns to Castleford Tigers pre-season training ahead of Super League 2023

LEE RADFORD has returned to Castleford Tigers’ pre-season training ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Radford, who coached his former side Hull FC to two Challenge Cup successes, had been in Samoa as part of the Pacific Island nation’s celebrations following the Rugby League World Cup.

The Castleford boss was, of course, the assistant to Matt Parish as Samoa made it to the World Cup Final only to be beaten by Australia.

Now, Radford has returned to take charge of the Castleford pre-season training after right-hand man Andy Last took charge of the squad for the New Year’s Eve loss to Featherstone Rovers.

Radford led the Tigers for the first time in 2022, steering the club to a seventh-placed finish after being in the play-offs for most of the season.

Since then, the former Hull boss has recruited Albert Vete, Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Jack Broadbent, Muizz Mustapha, Bailey Dawson, Ilikaya Mafi and Jacob Hookem in a bid to make the play-offs with the Tigers in 2023.