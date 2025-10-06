Lee Radford set for international rugby union role

FORMER England forward Lee Radford is set to bolster Scottish rugby union by becoming the national team’s defence coach – further recognition from the rival code that there is plenty to be learnt from rugby league.

The ex-Hull FC and Castleford boss was defence coach for Samoa when they reached the RL World Cup final in 2022, losing to Australia at Old Trafford.

His step up to the international arena in union comes with Andy Farrell in charge of Ireland having led the British and Irish Lions on a successful tour of Australia this year.

Shaun Edwards has been hailed for his work as France’s defence coach after having the same position with Wales.

And Kevin Sinfield has a mentoring role with England under coach Steve Borthwick, who according to some reports, could be replaced by Edwards after the 2027 World Cup.

Edwards had been linked with the Wales coaching job before the appointment of Steve Tandy, whose previous role with Scotland Radford now takes.

The 46-year-old ex-Hull FC and Bradford player, five-times capped by England and twice a Challenge Cup-winning coach with the former, has been out of league since leaving Castleford early in the 2023 season.

Radford is set to combine the Scotland position with his existing job as defence coach at Northampton (he is credited with a key role in their title triumph of 2024).

It’s thought he would be released to join Scotland for the autumn international programme, then the 2026 Six Nations, with Murrayfield officials then aiming to secure him exclusively.

Scotland have coach Gregor Townsend contracted until the 2027 World Cup.

They play USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga at Murrayfield over four weekends in November.