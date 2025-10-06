Lewis Dodd opens up on NRL spell as Catalans Dragons move sealed

LEWIS DODD says he has no regrets about his time at South Sydney Rabbitohs, despite being released after just one season in the NRL.

Dodd has joined Super League club Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal after Souths paid a six-figure fee to release him.

The former St Helens halfback played just six games for the Rabbitohs during the 2025 NRL campaign, with head coach Wayne Bennett preferring Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, Jamie Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan, Latrell Mitchell, Jye Gray and Ashton Ward in the halves.

Dodd, 23, had been eager to remain with Souths after penning a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, but after Bennett made it clear he didn’t intend to select him again after his last game against Brisbane Broncos on August 1, it became evident that the Rabbitohs were desperate to offload him.

Dodd told the Sydney Morning Herald: “Not a day goes by that I felt I made the wrong decision.

“I’ve said quite a few times now that at times like this you learn a lot about yourself, not just on the field but off it as well.”

And Dodd insists that, with the benefit of hindsight, he would do it all again.

“Every day of the week,” he said.

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted to, but coming from where I come from in the north-west of England, very few people get out of that area and have a chance to live out their dreams.”

And Dodd bears no ill-will towards the journalists who criticised his performances.

“I learnt early on in my career not to look for something that you don’t want to read,” Dodd said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a job. My job is to be a professional Rugby League player; their job is being a journalist. I don’t take any hard feelings towards it; I don’t think anything bad of it.

“That’s part of the deal. When you’re doing well and winning comps, you get all the nice headlines that are nice for your family to read. It’s vice versa when you’re not doing so well or not living up to what people expect, you might get some harsh ones. That’s just part of the game.

“I can’t say there’s a day that I’ve gone in – even if you are frustrated with not playing – and could say that I didn’t enjoy it,” he said.

“I’ve still learnt and that’s a big thing for me.”