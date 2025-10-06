Nominations in for NCL Player of the Year awards

THE nominations for the player of the year in each of the National Conference League’s four divisions have been named.

Kegan Brennan (Waterhead), Jamie Greenwood (Siddal) and Harry Williams (West Bowling) are vying for the Premier Division accolade while the shortlist in Division One comprises Byron Aspinall (Ince Rose Bridge) and the Wigan St Judes duo of Danny Cassidy and Connor Parkinson.

East Leeds’ Alfie Crawford, Hensingham’s Fletcher Holgate and Carl McBain of Barrow Island are in the Division Two frame while the Division Three contenders comprise Josh Bradbury (Saddleworth Rangers), Tyler Fisher (Myton Warriors) and Ben Stead (Keighley Albion).

The winners will be announced, and feted, at the NCL awards dinner on Saturday week, October 18.