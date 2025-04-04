Leeds Rhinos and director of rugby Ian Blease fined for Operational Rules breaches

LEEDS RHINOS and director of rugby Ian Blease have been fined following breaches of Operational Rules.

Following the Betfred Super League fixture between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors on March 22, Blease admitted to a breach of the Operational rules in respect of his conduct towards the match officials in the tunnel area during half time.

He has accepted the Sanction proposed by the RFL Compliance Manager of a £3,000 fine (50% suspended to the end of 2026 season) and a two-match touchline ban also suspended to the end of the 2026 Season, and has issued a full apology.

The Rhinos have been fined £5,000, with half of the sum suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for having 14 players on the field for a short period their Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on March 2.

The incident occurred when Leeds were leading 38-10, and Castleford scored a try from the play in which Leeds had the extra player, ultimately losing the match 38-24.