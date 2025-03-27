Niall Evalds given devastating injury prognosis as another Huddersfield Giants recruit faces spell on sidelines

NIALL EVALDS will be out for three to four months with a broken foot, Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson has confirmed.

Evalds left the field at half-time against Salford Red Devils last week on his debut and didn’t return, with Robinson confirming the worst in his pre-match press conference today.

“Niall Evalds went off and he has got the devastating news of three to four months out which is crazy,” Robinson said.

“He trained with us last week and looked brilliant in training so it’s devastating in a freak accident.”

New signing Liam Sutcliffe will also be out, with Robinson revealing a long-standing injury.

“Liam Sutcliffe will be out. He got injured when he came from Hull, he did his lisfranc, came back in Malaga and we gave him extra time off.

“He has never really recovered with his foot injury. He has had to nurse it but it’s got to the stage at the end of every game that he is limping around.

“It’s time to give it a rest and get it right. It’s lingering way longer than it should be.”

So will Robinson be looking for new signings?

“We’ve always looked. Zac Woolford is out for an extended period of time and so is Adam Clune, Kieran Rush and Niall Evalds.

“When you bring a prop in on loan, he does the same job at every club, but when you bring pivots and spine members in you ask them to control a team for a few weeks with new calls.

“You’ve got to weigh up salary cap restrictions – do we have the capability to bring a player in and, if we can, then how long can we bring them in for?

“We are always looking, it’s hard when it’s in those positions.”