St Helens set to retain off-contract forward with new deal

ST HELENS are keen to keep off-contract forward Jake Wingfield at the club.

The loose-forward’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, albeit with a one-year extension based on appearances made.

Wingfield has suffered an injury-afflicted few seasons, limiting him to only ten appearances in 2023 and nine in 2024 after playing 20 times when Saints last won Super League, in 2022.

He has also been sidelined since the beginning of April with a head injury, although he is in line to return for Saturday’s Magic Weekend tie with Leeds Rhinos.

Head coach Paul Wellens has admitted that the 23-year-old is “unlikely” to meet the appearance threshold to trigger an automatic extension, but wants him on board regardless.

“We very much want Jake to be part of this club’s long-term future,” said Wellens. “He’s a quality person and a really good player as well.

“Jake has had a really unfortunate time with injuries in the early part of his career and what’s really important for him is to not get too distracted by contract talk.

“Whilst I understand you do need to have some stability there and we support him in that, he needs to get back playing regular and consistent rugby.

“Once he starts to do that, there’s no doubt he is a quality player who will play a lot of games for this club.”