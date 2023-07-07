Leigh Leopards set for five away games in a row due to pitch as Adrian Lam undeterred by Super League challenge

LEIGH LEOPARDS are set for five away games in a row following the turf at Leigh Sports Village being relayed ahead of the end-of-season run in.

The Lancashire club will play Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR (Challenge Cup semi-final), Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos all away from home as the Leopards attempt to keep up the pace at the top of the Super League table.

Leigh currently sit in second in just their first season back in the top flight, but head coach Adrian Lam is undeterred by the challenge ahead of his side.

“It’s a difficult part of the season for us but we have known about it from the very start,” Lam said.

“The ground here has been ripped up and we have balanced it out with the second-half of the season. The last six games, we are at home for four of those so it comes back to reward us.

“We have travelled really well this year so it’s something we have prepped for and we have agreed what is ahead of us.

“It is very difficult in Super League to be successful. The top six is usually determined by the teams that travel well away from home. Everyone can aim up for it and win at home.”

That being said, Leigh could be without Robbie Mulhern as Lam listed a number of those out.

“We’ve had a few injuries in the past few weeks. Robbie Mulhern, we will know later today if he is in or out but he has got a rib injury.

“Joe Wardle will be out. Umyla Hanley is injured and is out for unlimited amount of time, Keanan Brand and Tom Nisbet are out so the list goes on.

“We feel we have named a strong squad for Cas away so I’m looking forward to those players doing a job. John Asiata will be fine, we left him out last week due to precautionary reasons.”

Lam also touched upon heading to The Jungle – a notoriously tough place to go in front of a partisan crowd.

“It’s tough to go there, it’s a difficult place to play. It’s a cauldron of theirs and they have their backs to the walls.

“They will be emotionally attached to this particular game. They have a couple of good wins at home so it’s going to be a real tough fight for us.”