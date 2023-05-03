Tony Smith confirms Hull FC player could exit Super League club

AS the May 1 deadline passes, Super League clubs are wheeling and dealing to retain and recruit for the 2024 season and beyond.

One player that could soon be leaving Hull FC with immediate effect is towering Fijian international Kane Evans, according to Hull head coach Tony Smith.

“It’s been rumoured and there will be announcements at the appropriate times,” Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

“There is a possibility of that. I am not going to shy away from that.

“As I said, I have some tough calls to make. They are my decisions and I am influenced by all sorts of things such as form, value for money.”

“All sorts of things that I have to package up and sometimes I have got to make some tough decisions.”

🎥 @hullfcofficial are offering Chris Satae a new deal but accept there’s competition for his signature. 🏉 Coach Tony Smith has also confirmed to @mattdeanbbc that Kane Evans could soon be leaving the club.#COYH | #BBCRL | @RadioHumberside pic.twitter.com/M4183CObE8 — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) May 3, 2023

Evans joined the Black and Whites ahead of the 2022 Super League season as a major coup for then head coach Brett Hodgson.

Since joining, the Fijian international has made 23 appearances but now his time at the MKM Stadium looks to be numbered.