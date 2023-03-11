Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith explains concussion plan for star following MRI scan

CONCUSSION is one of the most heavily debated issues in rugby league at present.

The governing body is doing all it can to reduce foul play and head knocks, but some collisions are just innocuous.

That doesn’t, of course, mean that they are any less troubling and for Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon, concussion has been a sticking point for the past few months.

Gannon missed the Super League Grand Final in 2022 due to concussion and has missed the last few games for the Rhinos because of it.

But, Leeds head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that they are taking their time with the youngster.

“We feel it’s very important with young players particularly that they do suitable amounts of training and make some intervention to improve strength and technique rather than simply doing the concussion protocol and ticking the boxes,” Smith said on Gannon.

“Morgan has been to see a specialist, had an MRI and we are just getting all the information together.

“He hasn’t had any symptoms on his graduated return to training. He is a young player and has had a bump in the past so we are just being careful.”