LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed their next pre-match entertainment for the club’s home game against the Wigan Warriors.

Local indie pop band Lottery Winners, who were formed back in 2008, will be performing live at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday 30th March when Leigh host Wigan.

In doing so, Lottery Winners will be the third pop group playing at the Sports Village in as many home games following the entertainment from Scouting For Girls and T’Pau.