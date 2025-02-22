Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft ‘okay’ after being stretchered off following nasty head clash

LEEDS halfback Brodie Croft was stretchered off after more than ten minutes of treatment following a nasty-looking head clash in their Super League game at Salford.

With two minutes of the first half remaining, Croft stayed down following a collision close to the Red Devils’ try-line.

He appeared to have his head caught simultaneously by both the arm of Joe Shorrocks and head of Jack Ormondroyd as the pair attempted tackles.

After a lengthy stoppage, Croft was carried off wearing an oxygen mask, to applause from all four sides of the ground at his former home.

But during the half-time break Croft was said to be in good condition and walking around in the dressing room.

Shorrocks was shown a yellow card by referee Liam Moore for his part in the incident.