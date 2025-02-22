Super League finally sees first successful Captain’s Challenge

SUPER LEAGUE finally had a first successful Captain’s Challenge – in the tenth game of the season.

Ash Handley made the challenge early in the second half of Leeds’ game at Salford after initially being ruled to have knocked the ball on by referee Liam Moore.

Replays showed that the ball had in fact been knocked out by Salford’s Jayden Nikorima with two in the tackle, so the decision was reversed to a Leeds penalty for a ball steal.

The Captain’s Challenge has been introduced to the competition this year after being used since 2020 in the NRL.

In round one, ten challenges were made, with eight unsuccessive and two inconclusive.