Hull FC ‘nowhere near the mark’ against Wigan Warriors as Matt Peet shares key to big win

HULL FC boss John Cartwright admitted his team were beaten by a red-hot Wigan side after they fell to a comprehensive 46-4 loss at home.

“We played against a really classy team who played some really attractive football. We had to be at our best physically and technically and we were nowhere near the mark,” he said.

“I felt like we were hanging on all game and some of our kicks on the end of sets were poor. They’re key moments in the game which you have to nail and we didn’t.

“They’re a very strong team who will be there at the end of the year, they compete really hard and do all the little things well and we weren’t where we needed to be.”

Despite a frustrating result, Cartwright praised the Hull fans, who turned up in numbers to get behind their team.

“It was a fantastic crowd and a great atmosphere. I think they saw a bit of fight at times but the scoreline isn’t good enough and we’ve got to be better,” he added.

​Conversely, Wigan coach Matt Peet was really pleased with his players, particularly at the start of the game.

“I thought it was a strong performance. It looked straightforward but in retrospect coming here off the back of everything Hull are doing right on and off the field we knew we were stepping into a challenge and we managed to get things right at the start of the game which stood us in really good stead,” he said.

“It’s well documented that we haven’t got the best record here during my time at the club and it’s been the start that we’ve not got right so that was the priority for us today.”

Wigan now turn their attention to Vegas and a historic clash against Warrington, a challenge and occasion Peet is relishing.

“It’s great that the boys can look forward to that trip now and everything it’ll bring,” he said.

“It’s going to be a fantastic event for Wigan, for Warrington, for the British Super League and we’ve got a big responsibility to do it the right way.”