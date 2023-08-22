Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet opens up on relationship with Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has been picking the brains of Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney.

The two clubs have come together in recent years and even more so recently with the sale of Athletic to Warriors shareholder Mike Danson.

Peet and Maloney have been working closely in recent weeks and months and the former has had kind words to say about the latter.

“It’s becoming regular and constant conversations, we are sharing ideas. It’s more like friendship,” Peet said.

“I just almost see it like we are on the same team and we share ideas on all sorts of small things with managing players and staff, working week, sports psychology, analysis etc.

“The similarities are endless, we see Shaun and his staff as friends of ours. That will run through all our structure, in terms of youth development etc whilst some new corporate sponsors have got a foot in both camps. It is common sense and it is the way we should be heading. It should hopefully help both team prosper.”

In terms of what Peet has learnt or is learning from Maloney, he said: “I’ve learnt a lot about sports psychology, teaching new skills and tactics and how they put their beliefs towards their players. We are in season and haven’t looked too much beyond that.

“They often have two games in a week, when we get times where our prep and recovery is condensed, there are things that we can learn in how we can put our info to players in a concise manner, so I have been picking his brains on that.”