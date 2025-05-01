Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley reveals his ‘preferred’ Magic Weekend venue

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has revealed that his ‘preferred’ venue for the Super League Magic Weekend is Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

The concept has returned to Newcastle United’s St James’ Park for 2025 following a year’s hiatus at Leeds United’s Elland Road.

With the largest crowd expected at the Magic Weekend since Covid, anticipation is high for the rugby league extravaganza.

But, the concept has also been popular at previous venues, not least the Etihad which hosted the Magic Weekend between 2012 and 2014.

The three weekends all brought in over 62,000 fans, with 2014 seeing 64,552 fans making the trip – the greatest crowd for the concept up until then.

Since then, Newcastle, Liverpool and Leeds have all tried their hand at hosting, with Newcastle undoubtedly the favourite.

But for Salford boss Rowley, the Etihad is his favourite venue.

“I don’t mind going to Newcastle, my preferred option would be to go to Manchester because I’m living here,” Rowley said.

“I enjoyed Magic Weekend at the Etihad, I thought that was really good there.

“That’s my preference but I certainly enjoy Newcastle and our visit there.”

The Red Devils will take on Hull KR in the second game of Saturday’s triple-header.