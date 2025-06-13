New South Wales forced into major halfback switch for Origin game two

JAROME LUAI has been recalled to the New South Wales team after an injury to Mitchell Moses in preparation for game two of this year’s State of Origin.

Parramatta Eels’ Moses suffered a calf strain which could see him sidelined for up to six weeks, not only ruling him out of Wednesday’s clash in Perth but likely the decider on July 9 in Sydney too.

Luai, who left Penrith Panthers for Wests Tigers ahead of this season, was a key part of the Blues team that won last year’s series and will now reunite with Nathan Cleary in the halves at Optus Stadium.

Laurie Daley, who led New South Wales to an 18-6 win in last month’s opener, said of Luai: “He’s got a good combination with Nathan and he’s a left-side player so he’ll be fine.

“He’s won four Grand Finals and he won the Origin series last year, so I think everyone would have a lot of confidence and a lot of faith in him.”

New South Wales team: 1 Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), 2 Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), 3 Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), 4 Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 5 Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), 6 Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), 7 Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), 8 Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs), 9 Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys), 10 Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), 11 Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), 12 Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), 13 Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers). Subs: 14 Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters), 15 Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters), 16 Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders), 17 Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm). Reserves: 18 Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs), 19 Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 20 Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers).