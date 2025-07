LEEDS RHINOS prop Mikolaj Oledzki will require surgery on a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

The England international suffered the injuries in the second half of last Friday’s Super League defeat to St Helens at Headingley.

Leeds went down 6-0 to Saints with Oledzki now being ruled out for between six and eight weeks, depending on the outcome of the surgery.

His operation is currently delayed due to facial swelling.