Refereeing appointments revealed for Super League Round Four

SUPER LEAGUE Round Four will be upon us this weekend – and the action will kick off on Thursday night when Hull FC host Leigh Leopards.

On Friday, Hull KR will travel to St Helens whilst Castleford Tigers will take on Salford Red Devils at The Jungle.

Leeds Rhinos will then visit Catalans Dragons on Saturday before Warrington Wolves take on Wakefield Trinity on Sunday and Huddersfield Giants travel to Wigan Warriors.

But, who will referee the six fixtures?

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

06th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: D. Frederick

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: M. Hawkes

St Helens v Hull KR

07th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

07th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: S. Mikalauskas

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

08th March, KO: 17:30

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: M. Lynn

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

09th March, KO: 13:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: M. Mckelvey

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: T. Jones

Video Referee: T. Grant

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

09th March, KO: 13:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: A. Cameron

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: K. Leyland