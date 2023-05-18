Leeds Rhinos director retires from Super League club after 27 years

LEEDS RHINOS have announced that long-standing former Finance Director Peter Hirst is to retire from his position on the board after 27 years of service to the club.

Hirst joined the board following the takeover by Paul Caddick and Gary Hetherington in October 1996. A lifelong Leeds fan, Peter has supported the club for over 65 years.

Hirst has been an integral part of the club’s board ever since during the most successful period in the club’s 133-year history. Unprecedented success on the field has been matched by record-breaking growth off the field with the iconic Headingley Stadium transformed over the last two decades into a modern international sporting venue.

As well as his dedication to professional sport at Headingley, Hirst has been an advocate of the club’s role within the local community as a trustee of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation since its formation. He will take up a new role as a Vice President having also stood down as a Trustee recently.

Leeds Rhinos Chairman Paul Caddick commented, “On behalf of everyone connected with the club, I would like to offer my deep thanks and gratitude to Peter for his unstinting service to the club for over a quarter of a century. As custodians of one of the most famous clubs and stadiums in Rugby League, the greatest accolade we can have is that we leave the organisation in a better position when we leave than the state we found it in. That is certainly true of Peter and his contribution.

“Whilst he may no longer be on the Board, Peter will remain a friend of all at Headingley and a regular on match nights.”