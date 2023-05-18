Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as concussion and hamstring issues force James Bentley and Willie Isa out

IT’S Challenge Cup weekend and that means that a number of tasty ties have been thrown up for the rugby league fraternity to feast on.

One of those will see Leeds Rhinos host Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Saturday afternoon with the two sides actually playing against each other in the league last weekend.

That day, Rohan Smith’s men delivered a second-half masterclass to run out 40-18 winners at the DW Stadium. But will the same happen again?

Team news and injuries

Leeds boss Rohan Smith has recalled Aidan Sezer and James McDonnell from injury. James Bentley will miss out with concussion with Zane Tetevano banned.

Wigan could welcome back Kaide Ellis from injury with Jai Field’s recovery coming along nicely. Willie Isa misses out with a hamstring injury.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

32 Ryan Hampshire

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with a 2.30pm kick-off.