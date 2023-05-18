Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as concussion and hamstring issues force James Bentley and Willie Isa out

IT’S Challenge Cup weekend and that means that a number of tasty ties have been thrown up for the rugby league fraternity to feast on.
One of those will see Leeds Rhinos host Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Saturday afternoon with the two sides actually playing against each other in the league last weekend.
That day, Rohan Smith’s men delivered a second-half masterclass to run out 40-18 winners at the DW Stadium. But will the same happen again?
Team news and injuries
Leeds boss Rohan Smith has recalled Aidan Sezer and James McDonnell from injury. James Bentley will miss out with concussion with Zane Tetevano banned.
Wigan could welcome back Kaide Ellis from injury with Jai Field’s recovery coming along nicely. Willie Isa misses out with a hamstring injury.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
20 Morgan Gannon
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
32 Ryan Hampshire
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with a 2.30pm kick-off.