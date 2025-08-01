Leeds Rhinos’ Gary Hetherington and Paul Caddick explain reasoning behind Super League expansion support

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Gary Hetherington has revealed that he has always “been in favour of a 14-club competition” as the sport votes on expanding the current Super League from 12 to 14 teams for 2026.

The vote, which took place earlier this week, will see the new structure come to fruition from next season as opposed to 2027 as had been originally mooted.

Whilst the top 12 teams will be once more decided by the IMG grading system which decided the current set-up of all three professional tiers for 2025, the remaining two Super League clubs will be chosen by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine.

Both Hetherington and chairman Paul Caddick expressed their support for the new structure, with the former saying: “Leeds Rhinos have always been in favour of a 14-club competition and the elimination of loop fixtures, and we were very pleased with what was an overwhelming decision by the Super League clubs who backed the RFL’s recommendation.

“I think it shows our game is prepared to make changes which are ambitious and forward-thinking, and it is refreshing to have an RFL executive who have researched this issue and responded by making a strong recommendation which nearly all the Super League clubs supported.”