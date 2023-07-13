Tony Smith reveals why Josh Griffin was allowed to leave Hull FC

IF you have been keeping an eye on proceedings within the world of rugby league in recent days, you will have seen that Josh Griffin has exited Hull FC, to sign for Wakefield Trinity until the end of 2024.

In doing so, it ends a seven-year association with the Black and Whites, with a Challenge Cup winners’ medal to show for it in 2017.

Griffin was out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season and Hull head coach Tony Smith has now explained why the 33-year-old was not kept on at the MKM Stadium.

“He is off-contract at the end of the year and we weren’t going to renew it. He is currently suspended so we said it was ok for him and his agent to look round. And if he found an earlier proposition we wouldn’t stop that from happening,” Smith told BBC Radio Humberside.

“We have supported him in that respect, we weren’t going to be able to offer him anything going froward so it is a chance for Josh to extend his career and I’m pleased for him.

“I’m grateful for everything he has done for the club and certainly wish him well for the remainder of his career.”

Of course, Griffin’s ability to play for a new deal wasn’t helped by the fact that he had been given a seven-match ban for unacceptable language towards referee Chris Kendall in a Challenge Cup tie against St Helens.

And Smith also said this was a factor.

“Yeah, of course (it was a factor). He was playing for a contract and the fact that he wasn’t able to play for a number of weeks doesn’t help that along the way.

“It’s a fair chunk of the season and that certainly has limited his chances of proving himself to be fit and healthy for a full season.

“Those mitigating issues have had an influence on the decision for sure.”