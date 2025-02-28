St Helens winger Tee Ritson makes loan move

ST HELENS winger Tee Ritson has returned to Barrow Raiders on an initial two-week loan.

Ritson joined the Raiders in 2018 from Newcastle Thunder and went on to average nearly a try per game, scoring 70 times in 73 appearances.

Such form saw one of the Championship’s hottest properties catch the eye of Super League side St Helens, who signed Ritson on an initial season-long loan before making the move permanent in October 2023.

Following the initial loan period, both clubs will assess the situation on a week-by-week basis, providing the possibility of a longer loan spell.

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to the Blue and White Knights for making this happen.

“Their generosity in fully funding the loan signing of Tee Ritson is incredible, and it’s fantastic for both the club and our fans to have Tee back home where it all started for him.

“His loan comes at a really important time for us, with a few injuries to our outside backs. Other clubs were keen to sign Tee on loan, but he wanted to come back here and that says a lot about our club and our supporters.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “This is a move which I’m sure will both please and excite supporters.

“It goes without saying how impressive Tee was during his time with us previously. He is a natural scorer and comes in at a time when we need additional options in the outside back positions.

“I’d like to thank everyone at St Helens for agreeing to sanction this move, plus the Blue and White Knights for their ongoing financial support.”