Salford Red Devils up to squad number 68 as Bradford Bulls man makes loan move

SALFORD RED DEVILS are now up to squad number 68 as Bradford Bulls man Emmanuel Waine has made a loan move.
Waine, who had a spell in Super League with London Broncos last year, has joined ahead of Salford’s clash against Leigh Leopards tomorrow (Friday) night.
The Papua New Guinea powerhouse joins the Red Devils for the rest of 2025, and is the fifth loan addition to this weekend’s squad after Leigh’s Jack Darbyshire, Wakefield Trinity’s Neil Tchamambe and Hull KR’s Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman.
Winger Ethan Ryan, who has been linked with a move to the Championship by All Out Rugby League, has dropped out.
Salford’s squad is as follows:
9. Joe Mellor
16. Loghan Lewis
19. Justin Sangare
24. Harvey Wilson
26. Jamie Pye
28. Nathan Connell
29. Charlie Glover
30. Tiaki Chan
41. Finley Yates
50. Toby Warren
51. Sam Hill
52. Dan Russell
57. Declan Murphy
64. Jack Darbyshire
65. Neil Tchamambe
66. Louix Gorman
67. Leon Ruan
68. Emmanuel Waine