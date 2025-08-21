Salford Red Devils up to squad number 68 as Bradford Bulls man makes loan move

SALFORD RED DEVILS are now up to squad number 68 as Bradford Bulls man Emmanuel Waine has made a loan move.

Waine, who had a spell in Super League with London Broncos last year, has joined ahead of Salford’s clash against Leigh Leopards tomorrow (Friday) night.

The Papua New Guinea powerhouse joins the Red Devils for the rest of 2025, and is the fifth loan addition to this weekend’s squad after Leigh’s Jack Darbyshire, Wakefield Trinity’s Neil Tchamambe and Hull KR’s Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman.

Winger Ethan Ryan, who has been linked with a move to the Championship by All Out Rugby League, has dropped out.

Salford’s squad is as follows:

9. Joe Mellor

16. Loghan Lewis

19. Justin Sangare

24. Harvey Wilson

26. Jamie Pye

28. Nathan Connell

29. Charlie Glover

30. Tiaki Chan

41. Finley Yates

50. Toby Warren

51. Sam Hill

52. Dan Russell

57. Declan Murphy

64. Jack Darbyshire

65. Neil Tchamambe

66. Louix Gorman

67. Leon Ruan

68. Emmanuel Waine