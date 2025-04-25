Leeds Rhinos launch special Rob Burrow kit for MND Awareness game

LEEDS RHINOS have released a new kit in tribute to club legend Rob Burrow.

The shirt features an iconic image of Burrow from Leeds’ 2011 Grand Final win, made up of the names of the 196 players he played with during his career plus the names of Rob’s three children and his wife Lindsey.

Leeds will wear the design when they play Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Saturday, May 31 – a fixture which has been designated as their annual MND Awareness game.

The match comes two days before the first anniversary of Burrow’s passing, aged 41, after a battle with motor neurone disease.

£10 from the sale of every replica shirt will be donated to the MND Association.

The Rhinos also released a special shirt last year which raised over £80,000 towards the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

Since the first MND awareness kit in 2020, the club’s official technical partner Oxen have donated £230,000 to MND charities.

Leeds’ head of media and PR, Phil Daly, said: “Rob had so many incredible qualities but one thing that has really stood out over the last year is what a brilliant team-mate he was.

“His former team-mates have shared so many wonderful memories of times that Rob was central to, whether that was in the Rhinos squad or on representative duty with Yorkshire, England or Great Britain.

“After his MND diagnosis in December 2019, he became an inspirational team-mate once again, this time to everyone in the MND community, and put the spotlight on the disease to aid funding and awareness that has changed the future for those impacted by the disease.

“We hope people like the design and we can continue to support the MND community in Rob’s memory.”