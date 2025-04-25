Sydney Roosters thrash St George Illawarra Dragons

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 46 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 18

CALLUM WALKER, Allianz Stadium Stadium, Friday

SANDON SMITH registered 22 points, was sent to the sinbin and enjoyed one of the performances of his career as the Roosters put the Dragons to the sword.

It was the 22-year-old playmaker that broke the deadlock after just three minutes before Sione Fainu replied for the visitors, but that was all the Dragons had in their locker in the first-half.

Mark Nawaqanitawase restored the Roosters’ six-point lead with Sandon Smith grabbing his second as half-time approached after also slotting over a penalty to make it 20-6.

To say Sandon Smith was heavily involved would be an understatement as the Sydney playmaker was sent to the sinbin immediately following the resumption for a dangerous tackle.

But Hugo Savala added a penalty and then Blake Steep dotted down to make a mockery of the Roosters’ one-man disadvantage.

And though Kyle Flanagan was able to cross for the Dragons moments later, James Tedesco stunted any hopes of a memorable comeback with the hour in sight.

Sandon Smith continued his perfect kicking record from the tee, and also added a third penalty to make it 36-12.

Tyrell Sloan did hit back for St George, but Tedesco and Savala registered their own four-pointers with Sandon Smith rounding things off with the boot.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco (C), 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Hugo Savala, 8 Spencer Leniu, 9 Connor Watson, 10 Naufahu Whyte, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs (all used): 14 Zach Dockar-Clay, 15 Salesi Foketi, 16 Blake Steep, 17 Egan Butcher

Tries: S Smith (3, 36), Nawaqanitawase (17), Steep (50), Tedesco (56, 77) Savala (79); Goals: S Smith 7/8, Savala 2/2; Sin bin: S Smith (45) – dangerous tackle

DRAGONS: Clint Gutherson (C), 2 Tyrell Sloan, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Valentine Holmes, 5 Siona Fainu, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Lachlan Ilias, 8 Toby Couchman, 9 Damien Cook, 10 David Klemmer, 12 Jaydn Su’a, 17 Dylan Egan, 13 Jack De Belin. Subs (all used): 11 Luciano Leilua, 14 Jacob Liddle, 15 Blake Lawrie, 16 Emre Guler

Tries: Finau (8), Flanagan (53), Sloan (74); Goals: Holmes 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 14-6, 20-6; 22-6, 28-6, 28-12, 34-12, 36-12, 36-18, 40-18, 46-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Sandon Smith; Dragons: Toby Couchman

Penalty count: 6-3; Half-time: 20-6; Referee: Todd Smith; Attendance: