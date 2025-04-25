Hull FC boss lays out concerns with Cade Cust’s derby red card

JOHN CARTWRIGHT feels vindicated by Cade Cust avoiding a ban following his red card in Hull FC’s Good Friday derby defeat.

Halfback Cust is free to play against his former club Wigan Warriors on Sunday despite receiving the first dismissal of the Super League season last week.

He was sent off for a high tackle on Hull KR fullback Arthur Mourgue but only received three penalty points and a fine for a charge of Grade C head contact.

Hull head coach Cartwright took exception to the decision after the game and has now expanded on his view.

“It’s disappointing that he’s red carded and there’s no suspension,” he said.

“They (the match review panel) probably saw it similarly to how we did. It was a challenge for the ball, there was a collision at the end of it. There was no way in the world he could disappear and he braced for contact.

“It didn’t look good but if you’ve played the game and been in that situation you understand there was nowhere for him to go. The ball was in the air so there was a split-second decision to make it safe and he braced the contact. I’d say the judiciary saw it the same way.

“There was always going to be a collision as they were both going hard at the ball. I’d like to think you look at intent in those situations when you get the opportunity to yellow or red card (a player), especially in such a big occasion with a huge crowd, a lot of expectation and a great opportunity for the game. As I said after, the air fell out of the stadium.

“If he (Cust) didn’t chase that kick, I’m into him about not chasing the kick. The ball bounced up and there was a fair challenge for the ball. He did everything I would expect of him. It was brave from both players. Both of them knew the consequences of going for that ball.”

Meanwhile, Hull expect to welcome winger Harvey Barron back from injury against Wigan.