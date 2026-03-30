Willie Peters ‘out of England running’ after PNG Chiefs role confirmed

WILLIE PETERS has been confirmed as the inaugural coach of the Papua New Guinea Chiefs – and reports in Australia suggest he has pulled out of the running to be England boss as a result.

The man who led Hull KR to the treble last season and World Club Challenge glory in February will leave Sewell Group Craven Park at the end of this year.

He will spend next year helping the PNG franchise prepare for their entry to the NRL in 2028.

And according to Nine News, Peters is to make that role his sole focus once his Hull KR commitments come to an end in October.

They claim the Australian will not continue as Kangaroos assistant, after taking the role for last autumn’s Ashes in England – nor put himself in the running to succeed Shaun Wane after he left his position as national coach in the wake of that series whitewash.

Peters, meanwhile, has explained why the Chiefs position was too good to turn down.

“I believe that what we build with the PNG Chiefs can change the lives of Papua New Guineans for generations to come,” Peters said.

“Not many coaches get an opportunity like that. This opportunity transcends rugby league.

“I have enormous respect for the vision prime minister James Marape has for his country and what he believes the PNG Chiefs can mean for his people. That moved me and my family.

“I want to honour that vision. I want to be worthy of the faith the NRL and the Chiefs have placed in me, and I want to deliver something that makes every Papua New Guinean proud.”

The new franchise’s general manager, Michael Chammas, says Peters achievements with Hull KR made him the ideal coach for PNG.

“Willie wasn’t just available – he was in demand,” said Chammas.

“The fact that he chose the PNG Chiefs, chose this challenge, and chose this country says everything about the kind of man and coach he is. He understands what this means – not just for rugby league, but for an entire nation.

“Tactics win games, but people win premierships. That’s a philosophy which is the foundation of Willie’s coaching career. His ability to connect with players – to genuinely earn their trust and loyalty – is something that we admired.

“That doesn’t stop at the playing group. Willie has a gift for bringing an entire community along for the ride and making people feel part of something bigger than themselves.

“He has done that incredibly at Hull KR, last year producing the most successful season in the club’s history by winning everything on offer. He will also do that for Papua New Guinea, where the connection between this club and its people will be everything.”