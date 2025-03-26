No England warm-up games as Shaun Wane outlines Ashes plans

ENGLAND will not have any warm-up games before taking on Australia, coach Shaun Wane has suggested.

The first Ashes series since 2003 has now been confirmed, with games at Wembley on October 25, the new Everton Stadium on November 1, and at AMT Headingley in Leeds on November 8.

It was already known that no mid-season international would take place this year, with no space allocated for it in the Super League schedule.

And despite there being a two-week gap between the Super League Grand Final, on October 11, and the first Ashes game, it appears there will be no other game to prepare England.

“I don’t think we need that,” said Wane, who spoke with a group of players on Monday and will continue to have regular meetings. “I’m happy with the get-togethers off feet.

“Hopefully with the blessing of the Super League clubs we might get a couple of two-day camps with the players (during the season).

“They won’t be physically smashed up but a lot of England methods will be drilled into the players, what we need to win this series.”

Wane said it would be a privilege to lead England in such a major series.

“I was brought up as a kid on Ashes series with Australia. I remember all the touring parties and my memories are fantastic,” he said.

“To personally have the chance to be the head coach of my country against the best team in the world at home, at fantastic venues, is a dream.

“It’s the highlight of my coaching career. I’m looking forward to it and our players will be prepared.”

