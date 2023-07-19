Leeds Rhinos star Blake Austin “open to all offers” as Super League star halfback admits he “would look at” return to NRL

LEEDS RHINOS star Blake Austin has revealed that he is “open to all offers” with the Australian halfback’s future still up in the air.

Austin, who has been one of the Rhinos’ most important players during the 2023 Super League season, is out of contract at the end of the year – and nothing has been sorted as of yet.

Now the 32-year-old has admitted that he “would look at” a return to the NRL if Leeds do not offer him another deal.

“I have never been afraid to do things a bit differently. If an opportunity came up to go home, that would be something I would look at and my kids would push me and force me to look at,” Austin said on the JBK Show.

“I am really confident I could cut it. I think I could do a really good job at 14.

“If I was going back I would want to go to a successful team and just focus on me but I’m open to all offers.”

Austin was also asked whether he would join the Wests Tigers – the club which Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft and his Leeds teammate Aidan Sezer have been linked.

“Well they can give me a call if they want,” Austin replied.

Despite that, the 32-year-old has admitted he wants to win trophies at Headingley: “I am really comfortable where I am at. I would love to win a title or a Challenge Cup over here.”