Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors preview and 21-man squads

WARRINGTON WOLVES will be without George Williams for an indefinite period of time with a neck injury, but Cai Taylor-Wray returns to the squad.

James Harrison and Lachlan Webster also drop out, whilst Jordy Crowther returns from a fractured cheekbone.

The Warriors have made one change to the 21-man squad ahead of the clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, as Dayon Sambou is replaced by Jake Wardle, who could feature for the first time since Round One.

Wolves: 1 Cai Taylor-Wray, 2 Josh Thewlis, 3 Toby King, 4 Albert Hopoate, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 George Williams, 7 Marc Sneyd, 9 Danny Walker, 12 Sam Stone, 13 Ben Currie, 14 Sam Powell, 15 Toafofoa Sipley, 16 Liam Byrne, 17 Jordy Crowther, 18 Ewan Irwin, 20 James Bentley, 22 Joe Philbin, 25 Max Wood, 27 Jake Thewlis, 32 Ewan Smith, 34 Kelepi Tanginoa

Warriors: 1 Jai Field, 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 27 Lukas Mason, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 31 Jonny Vaughan

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Warrington 18, Wigan 24 (SLR21, 8/8/25)

Warrington 20, Wigan 22 (SLR10, 4/5/25)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

Wigan 48, Warrington 24 (SLR3, 1/3/25)

(at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Wigan 4, Warrington 40 (SLR19, 26/7/24)

Warrington 8, Wigan 18 (CCF, 8/6/24)

(at Wembley Stadium)

Warrington 18, Wigan 19 (SLR13, 1/6/24)

Wigan 26, Warrington 12 (SLR19, 14/7/23)

Wigan 14, Warrington 12 (CCQF, 18/6/23)

Warrington 6, Wigan 13 (SLR9, 14/4/23)

Wigan 32, Warrington 6 (SLR22, 5/8/22)

Super League summary

Warrington won 27

Wigan won 48 (includes wins in 2013, 2016 and 2018 Grand Finals & wins in 2003 and 2014 play-offs)

3 draws

Warrington highest score: 47-38 (H, 2001) (Widest margin: 40-4, A, 2024)

Wigan highest score: 58-4 (H, 2002) (also widest margin)

MARC SNEYD needs one field goal to reach 50 (Super League).

– 1 for Warrington Wolves (2025-2026)

– 13 for Salford Red Devils (2010-2013, 2022-2025)

– 33 for Hull FC (2015-2021)

– 2 for Castleford Tigers (2014, loan)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

Only Lee Briers (70) has more field goals in the competition than Sneyd, with Danny Brough (32), Matty Smith (32) and Kevin Sinfield (31) making up the rest of the top five in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.

LIAM FARRELL needs one try to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.

– (420 appearances, 2010-2026)