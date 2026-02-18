Castleford Tigers sign ex-Huddersfield Giants utility Ashton Golding

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed Ashton Golding on a deal until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

The Jamaican international most recently played for the Huddersfield Giants, making 102 appearances and scoring 20 tries in the process.

Golding has also represented Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls, with experience across the backs in addition to his primary position of fullback.

On the signing, Tigers Director of Rugby, Chris Chester, said: “I’m really excited to get Ashton over the line for the 2026 season.

“Ashton can cover many positions across the back line and in and around the middle of the field playing 9 and 13.

“He has worked with Ryan before at Featherstone and the one thing we know he will bring to the club is a real competitive edge.

“It has always been our intention as a club to add players to the squad as the season went on, and Ashton’s signing will give us more competition for places this year.”

Golding added, on joining the club: “It feels great. What kind of club I wanted to commit to fits quite perfectly with the aspirations of this club.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I’ve worked under Ryan Carr before and he’s a great coach, technical but also a firm leader.

“Hopefully, he can bring the best out of me now.”