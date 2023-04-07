Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news, injuries and TV channel as three could return for Rohan Smith

LEEDS RHINOS host Huddersfield Giants at Headingley on Sunday evening to round off the weekend action for Easter.
The Rhinos’ season so far has been hit with inconsistency with a 20-12 loss to Hull KR last week coming after a superb 32-22 win over Catalans Dragons.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, got back on the horse last week with a good win over Salford Red Devils following two losses in a row.
Team news and injuries
Leeds will be without David Fusitu’a following an ankle injury, but the Rhinos have no other concerns. Richie Myler, Ash Handley and Nene MacDonald could all return. Leon Ruan and Liam Tindall have also been included.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, will be without Ashton Golding for three months following a serious injury, but remarkably, Will Pryce could play just a week after leaving the field early against Salford. Harvey Livett could return from injury too.
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
5 Ash Handley
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
23 Liam Tindall
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
31 Leon Ruan
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
15 Matty English
16 Harry Rushton
17 Owen Trout
18 Seb Ikahihifo
19 Adam O’Brien
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
23 Olly Russell
24 Sam Halsall
27 Jack Ashworth
32 Will Pryce
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 5.30pm with a 6pm kick-off.