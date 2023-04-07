Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants: Team news, injuries and TV channel as three could return for Rohan Smith

LEEDS RHINOS host Huddersfield Giants at Headingley on Sunday evening to round off the weekend action for Easter.

The Rhinos’ season so far has been hit with inconsistency with a 20-12 loss to Hull KR last week coming after a superb 32-22 win over Catalans Dragons.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, got back on the horse last week with a good win over Salford Red Devils following two losses in a row.

Team news and injuries

Leeds will be without David Fusitu’a following an ankle injury, but the Rhinos have no other concerns. Richie Myler, Ash Handley and Nene MacDonald could all return. Leon Ruan and Liam Tindall have also been included.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, will be without Ashton Golding for three months following a serious injury, but remarkably, Will Pryce could play just a week after leaving the field early against Salford. Harvey Livett could return from injury too.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

31 Leon Ruan

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

15 Matty English

16 Harry Rushton

17 Owen Trout

18 Seb Ikahihifo

19 Adam O’Brien

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

23 Olly Russell

24 Sam Halsall

27 Jack Ashworth

32 Will Pryce

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 5.30pm with a 6pm kick-off.