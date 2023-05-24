Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves: Team news and injuries as Riley Dean recalled from Featherstone Rovers

LEIGH LEOPARDS host the Warrington Wolves on Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village.

Both sides went into the hat for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals following impressive wins last weekend, with Leigh thrashing Wakefield Trinity 40-12.

Meanwhile, Warrington were able to overcome a spirited Catalans Dragons charge in a 16-14 triumph.

Team news and injuries

Leigh will be without the likes of Ben Nakubuwai, Jack Hughes and Joe Wardle for months. However, head coach Adrian Lam has named an unchanged 21-man squad.

Warrington, meanwhile, have Josh Drinkwater banned with head coach Daryl Powell set to recall Riley Dean from his loan spell at Featherstone Rovers.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

13 John Asiata

15 Ben Reynolds

16 Oliver Holmes

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

22 Tom Nisbet

25 Kai O’Donnell

26 Nathan Wilde

27 Ava Seumanufagai

29 Frankie Halton

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

8 James Harrison

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

13 Josh McGuire

14 Sam Kasiano

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

17 Gil Dudson

19 Joe Bullock

20 Connor Wrench

21 Greg Minikin

22 Riley Dean

23 Tom Whitehead

25 Leon Hayes

34 Matty Russell

35 Lucas Green