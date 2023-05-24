Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves: Team news and injuries as Riley Dean recalled from Featherstone Rovers

LEIGH LEOPARDS host the Warrington Wolves on Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village.
Both sides went into the hat for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals following impressive wins last weekend, with Leigh thrashing Wakefield Trinity 40-12.
Meanwhile, Warrington were able to overcome a spirited Catalans Dragons charge in a 16-14 triumph.
Team news and injuries
Leigh will be without the likes of Ben Nakubuwai, Jack Hughes and Joe Wardle for months. However, head coach Adrian Lam has named an unchanged 21-man squad.
Warrington, meanwhile, have Josh Drinkwater banned with head coach Daryl Powell set to recall Riley Dean from his loan spell at Featherstone Rovers.
Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
13 John Asiata
15 Ben Reynolds
16 Oliver Holmes
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
22 Tom Nisbet
25 Kai O’Donnell
26 Nathan Wilde
27 Ava Seumanufagai
29 Frankie Halton
Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad
1 Matt Dufty
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
8 James Harrison
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
13 Josh McGuire
14 Sam Kasiano
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
17 Gil Dudson
19 Joe Bullock
20 Connor Wrench
21 Greg Minikin
22 Riley Dean
23 Tom Whitehead
25 Leon Hayes
34 Matty Russell
35 Lucas Green