Leeds Rhinos youngster makes Keighley Cougars move

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have signed young winger Dylan Proud from Leeds Rhinos for the 2026 season.

Proud came through the Leeds scholarship and academy sides, and was part of this year’s Reserves Grand Final-winning team.

“I’m really excited for next year and I’m very grateful for Keighley giving me the opportunity to join them,” said Proud.

Meanwhile, Keighley have retained the services of prop Leo Aliyu, who made the same move from Headingley to Cougar Park a year ago and made twelve appearances in his debut professional campaign.