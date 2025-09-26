Midlands Hurricanes seal deal for ex-Super League halfback

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have captured experienced playmaker Danny Craven following his release by Sheffield Eagles.

Craven has made 267 career appearances, the majority for Widnes Vikings including 70 at Super League level.

Since leaving Widnes at the end of 2023 he has spent time with Oldham and, since July, Sheffield.

The 33-year-old could form an impressive halfback partnership in Birmingham with Lewis Else, the former League One Player of the Year signed from Rochdale for 2026.

Midlands head coach Mark Dunning said: “When I met up with Danny it was clear he was excited about joining the journey that we’re on as a club and that he would add value.

“He’s been there, seen it and done it at both halfback and fullback and his game management is something that we lacked at times this season.

“Danny also possesses a very strong kicking and running game which, along with his experience, is another exciting addition to our spine.”

Craven, who has signed a two-year deal, said: “After meeting with Mark and talking through how he sees my role in the team, as someone there to bring in some experience to a young side, I can safely say this is a role that I’m relishing.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sheffield and left the club on great terms, but now I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into a new challenge in a new environment.”